1 arrest, 5 hurt after suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria

A suspected DUI and crash put five people in the hospital late Sunday night.

Santa Maria Police Officers found a crash between a solo male driver and a family of five at the Alvin Avenue and Blosser Road intersection at around 8 p.m.

Officers suspected the solo driver to be under the influence of alcohol, and they arrested him for DUI.

Investigators believe the male driver struck the other vehicle, which three children under ten years old occupied, and their adult parents.

All three children got ejected from the vehicle and flown to an outside area hospital to treat their major injuries. Their parents were taken to Marian Hospital in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Police Department asks if anyone has further information or witnessed the crash, to contact them at (805) 928-3781.

