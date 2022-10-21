Watch Now
1 dead in high-speed crash near Shandon

Posted at 10:57 AM, Oct 21, 2022
A 33-year-old man from Visalia was killed in a crash Thursday night on Highway 46 near Shandon.

It happened at about 7:50 p.m. just west of Highway 41.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was speeding eastbound when he turned his vehicle to the right. It went off the roadway, down a dirt shoulder, and overturned several times before eventually landing on its roof.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the CHP says it has not yet ruled out alcohol and/or drugs as contributing factors.

The man's name has not yet been released.

