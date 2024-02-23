1 transported to local hospital with 'serious' injuries after being struck by vehicle

One person was transported to a local hospital after sustaining "serious injuries" following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in San Luis Obispo, a police spokesperson said.

The incident happened around 7:11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 200 block of Madonna Road near the shopping center.

A spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo Police Department described the injuries as both "serious" and "critical," saying the person was transported to a local hospital.

Both eastbound lanes of Madonna Road between El Mercado and Highway 101 were closed for several hours as a Severe Collision Investigation Detail, or SCID, investigated and documented the scene, the spokesperson said. The team specializes in traffic reconstruction and can determine the cause of the accident, among other things, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said drugs and/or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the accident.

They did not provide specifics of the accident.