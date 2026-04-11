100+ Women Who Care SLO donates $12,000 to The People's Kitchen

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo chapter of 100+ Women Who Care presented The People's Kitchen with a $12,000 donation Friday.

The People's Kitchen is a non-profit that helps serve the hungry in the community.

"This donation is going to make a huge difference for those in our community who often go hungry," said the People's Kitchen board member Debbie Fawcett.

Debbie Martin is the cofounder of 100+ Women Who Care San Luis Obispo.

"I mean, it just gives you chills when you hear about what remarkable work is being done throughout San Luis Obispo County. It's really nice. Instead of if I just give a small donation, it's really nice to just get all that, to really be able to make a big impact and to be able to make a huge donation and spread the wealth all over the county," Martin said.

100+ Women Who Care is an organization that meets twice a year to donate to local nonprofits.

Their next meeting is in November.