12th annual "Day of Hope" cancer support fundraiser set for Aug. 27

Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, in partnership with the Santa Maria Times, are hosting the 12th annual "Day of Hope" fundraising event to support Central Coast cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center on Wednesday, August 27.

Day of Hope teams will hit the streets to sell special edition newspapers for a donation of $1 or more from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. throughout Santa Maria and the Five Cities.

The special edition Santa Maria Times "Day of Hope" newspaper will feature patient stories and photography illustrating the medical care that Mission Hope Cancer Center provides.

Day of Hope proceeds stay local and go toward equipment and technology, patient outreach needs, and programs and services.

There is also an exclusive e-edition "Day of Hope" newspaper available for those who choose to donate online. If you are interested in donating online, click here.