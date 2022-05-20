$14.4 million slated for infrastructure projects in Monterey, SLO Counties

$700 million in funding for road infrastructure projects was approved by the California Transportation Commission on Friday, including $14.4 million that will go to Caltrans District 5.

The District 5 projects include one in San Luis Obispo County and two in Monterey County.

$4.4 million has been allocated to restore a slope and construct a soldier pile wall along Hwy 1 just south of Toro Creek Rd. near Morro Bay.

$7.7 million is heading to a construction project along Hwy 101 in Salinas between East Market St. and Sherwood Dr. Caltrans officials say the project will add a retaining wall and lengthen the on ramp to ease merging.

$2.3 million is set to restore infrastructure damaged by the Colorado Fire in Big Sur, afte the fire burned 687 acres in January. The project will clear debris, repair drainage systems and install erosion control measures along Hwy 1 south of the Rocky Creek Bridge and north of Palo Colorado Rd.

$272 million of the total $700 million price tag for the statewide projects is covered by California Senate Bill 1. SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding each year, which is split among state and local agencies.