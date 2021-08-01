14-year-old arrested in connection to downtown Santa Barbara shooting

A 14-year-old Santa Barbara resident has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Santa Barbara on Friday.

Following the investigation on Saturday, Santa Barbara police detectives, along with the SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Response Team, served a search warrant near the area of North Milpas and E Gutierrez St. around 9 p.m.

According to officials, officers used an amplified loudspeaker to order the suspect to surrender.

The teen initially failed to comply with verbal commands, but eventually exited and was taken into custody without incident.

Traffic was detoured along North Milpas St. for about two hours while officeres served the search warrant at the suspect's residence.

The teen was transported to the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria and was booked for multiple felonies including attempted Murder, participation in a criminal street gang, and discharging a firearm in commission of a felony.

Detectives are still investigating Friday afternoon's shooting.

In the meantime, the Police Department is encouraging community members to participate in the anonymous gun buy back on August 21st, 2021, at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The gun buy back is a community partnership designed to reduce gun-related violent crimes.

Community members will receive gift cards for each gun turned in during the event.

Click here for more information.

