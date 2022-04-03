14th Annual Tour of Paso Bike Ride raises funds for local cancer patients

The 14th Annual Tour of Paso Bike ride that aims to raise funds to benefit cancer patients took place on Sunday, April 3 at the Niner Wine Estates.

Proceeds from the bike ride directly benefit the Cancer Support Community- California Central Coast, a non-profit organization that offers programs and services to local cancer patients, survivors, and their families free of charge.

Candice Sanders, the executive director of the Cancer Support Community- Central Coast, said one of the most rewarding moments is seeing some of their program participants cross the finish line.

“Some of our riders are actually some of our participants [...] one of them cross the finish line, and here she’s a breast cancer going through treatment right now," explained Sanders about one of the riders. "The second she cross the finish line, she burst out in tears like so proud of what she had accomplished.”

Riders of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced, had their choice of two routes — 50 and 26 miles through the scenic Paso Robles wine country region, followed by a gourmet lunch at Niner Wine Estates.

"It’s really important after receiving a diagnosis to have a way to address your fears, your anxieties all of the stressors that come with treatment and diagnosis," added Sanders.

Registration for the ride was $75, with a required fundraising minimum of $200. Prizes were awarded to both the team and the individual who raised the most money.

The goal was to raise $80,000 to support local patients and their families, and have so far raised $62,900.

This year's presenting Sponsor was Central Coast Home Health. Other sponsors included Niner Winery, Kennedy Club Fitness, Las Tablas Animal Hospital, and others.

The Cancer Support Community- California Central Coast's motto is "So that no one faces cancer alone" and provides a professional program of emotional support as education for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them to regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope regardless of the stage of the disease.

“You are not alone, one of our mottos is 'so nobody faces cancer alone,' and that is really what we are here for we are here to be the support for all of those our community who are impacted by cancer," said Sanders.