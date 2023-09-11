16 Santa Barbara County Fire Stations hosting 9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies

In Santa Barbara County, 16 fire stations will be hosting remembrance ceremonies for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.
All locations will begin their silence flag lowering ceremonies at 9 a.m.
The public is welcome to attend. To find the closest County Fire Station to you, click on this link.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: Sept. 11th at 9am. The public is welcome to attend a moment of silence flag lowering ceremony at any of the 16 SBC Fire stations. See https://t.co/gnksY3BKJw… for your nearest County Fire Station. pic.twitter.com/Ro9GwSysND— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) September 6, 2023