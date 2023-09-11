Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

16 Santa Barbara County Fire Stations hosting 9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies

9/11 Anniversary Threat
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2001 file photo shows smoke rising from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
9/11 Anniversary Threat
Posted at 5:38 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 08:38:57-04

In Santa Barbara County, 16 fire stations will be hosting remembrance ceremonies for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

All locations will begin their silence flag lowering ceremonies at 9 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend. To find the closest County Fire Station to you, click on this link.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg