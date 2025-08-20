17-year-old 'seriously injured' in Lompoc shooting

A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in Lompoc, according to police.

Lompoc police say officers responded to reports of gunshots at around 11:13 p.m. near the intersection of East College Avenue and North G Street.

Once on scene, police say they located the teen in the road and discovered he had been shot once.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of what were described as serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Lompoc police at (805) 736-2341.

There have been no reports of any arrests.