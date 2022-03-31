18-year-old arrested in connection with Lompoc man's murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Lompoc man earlier this year.

Maurilio De La Cruz, 37, was shot and killed Feb. 19 shortly before 1 a.m. on the 1000 block of North H Street.

Lompoc police say their investigation led them to identify an 18-year-old as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jorge Tafoya, Jr., and police say he was taken into custody Wednesday at a home on the 1300 block of West Pine Avenue “after negotiating a peaceful surrender.”

The 18-year-old was booked into the Lompoc jail on suspicion of murder.

Police have not released information on a possible motive for the shooting.