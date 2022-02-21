Watch
Lompoc police identify weekend shooting victim

Posted at 3:12 PM, Feb 21, 2022
Police have identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Lompoc as Maurilio De La Cruz, 37, of Lompoc.

Police responded to the 1000 block of North H Street to reports of a shooting around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

De La Cruz was located at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

They say it’s unknown at this time whether the shooting was gang related.

