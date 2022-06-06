2 additional arrests made in Cabrillo High hate crime, vandalism investigation

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a vandalism and hate crime investigation at Cabrillo High School in Vandenberg Village.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Luke Quezada and Shane Monroe, both 18 from Lompoc, were arrested Monday on suspicion of commission of a hate crime, vandalism, conspiracy, which are all felonies and also misdemeanor delinquency of a minor.

Last Friday, investigators arrested Martin Perez, 18, of Lompoc on suspicion of the same charges.

Their arrests come after school officials were reportedly notified last Tuesday of vandalism on campus that sheriff's officials say included racial slurs painted on walls and over murals.

Sheriff's officials say Quezada and Monroe were booked but later released “In compliance with the local court’s extension of emergency rule 4.”

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information to contact School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas at (805) 683-2724 or ddt3055@sbsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling (805) 681-4171.

