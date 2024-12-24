2 cats test positive for bird flu in Santa Barbara County

Two cats in Santa Barbara County died after contracting bird flu, according to the Public Health Department (SBCPHD).

County officials say after testing positive for the flu, the cats developed severe neurological illness.

The cats reportedly belonged to two different households. Health officials are investigating the source of the infections.

SBCPHD officials say cats may be exposed to bird flu by consuming infected birds or other animals, being in environments contaminated with the virus, and consuming unpasteurized milk from infected cows.

Officials say bird flu can be transmitted from mammal to mammal, but there have been no known cases of the virus being transmitted from cats to humans in this nationwide H5N1 bird flu outbreak.

"Currently, there is no evidence of local cat-to-cat, cat-to-human or human-to-human spread of H5 bird flu, and the risk to the general public continues to be low," SBCPHD said in a press release. "However, people who come into close contact with wild birds and their feces, infected cats, infected poultry, or with infected dairy cattle or their milk, have a higher level of risk of exposure."

County health officials shared the following tips to reduce the risk of spreading or contracting bird flu:



Avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products: Do not drink raw milk or eat raw cheeses and undercooked meat products. Do not feed these to your pets.

Raw milk, even from healthy cows, may be contaminated with harmful germs that can make you and your pets very sick. Freezing raw milk does not eliminate the harmful germs that may be in the product.

Limit contact with sick animals: Avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals, including birds, or any materials contaminated with bird feces. Avoid handling wild birds and observe them only from a distance. If you have to handle wild birds, even if they appear healthy, wear a well-fitting mask and gloves, and practice good hand hygiene, as some birds may carry the virus without showing symptoms.

Report sick or dead birds: If you come across any sick or dead birds, contact the appropriate agencies listed below for proper handling and assistance. Symptoms can vary; infected birds or animals may be unable to fly, have seizures, have difficulty walking or be found dead.

Protect pets or poultry: Keep pets or poultry away from wild animals and birds. Ensure that wild birds cannot defecate in areas holding or housing pet birds or poultry.

Get a seasonal flu vaccine: People are encouraged to receive a seasonal flu vaccine.

To report a sick or dead animal that may have H5N1, contact the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) or the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA):