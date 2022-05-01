Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'2-Fer Tuesday' Mid-State Fair promotion returns

mid state fair midway.JPG
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
mid state fair midway.JPG
Posted at 8:07 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 11:22:11-04

The California Mid-State Fair is offering season passes to the 2022 California Mid-State Fair through their “2-Fer Tuesday” promotion starting next week.

On Tuesdays during the month of May, those interested can buy one adult season pass for $70 and receive a free second adult season pass or buy one child season pass at $35 and receive a free second child season pass.

Season passes allow for entry into the 2022 Fair each of the 12 days.

The passes can be purchased at the California Mid-State Fair box office at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online here.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 - July 31 with this year’s theme being “Full Steam Ahead!”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png