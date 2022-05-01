'2-Fer Tuesday' Mid-State Fair promotion returns

The California Mid-State Fair is offering season passes to the 2022 California Mid-State Fair through their “2-Fer Tuesday” promotion starting next week.

On Tuesdays during the month of May, those interested can buy one adult season pass for $70 and receive a free second adult season pass or buy one child season pass at $35 and receive a free second child season pass.

Season passes allow for entry into the 2022 Fair each of the 12 days.

The passes can be purchased at the California Mid-State Fair box office at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online here.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 - July 31 with this year’s theme being “Full Steam Ahead!”