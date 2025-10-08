2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital, after crash on Hwy. 1 near Vandenberg Village

Two people were injured — one of them airlifted to the hospital — after a crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:43 p.m. near Santa Lucia Canyon Road. The southbound lanes were completely closed for several hours as traffic was diverted.

The lanes reopened around 8:06 p.m.

One person sustained major injuries and the other minor injuries.

It's unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved and their make and models.

This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.