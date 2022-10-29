2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vehicle crash in Goleta at about 2:50 PM.

Authorities said a car drove into the United Family Thrift Store located at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta.

Two women suffered minor injuries and were transported according to fire officials.

The two victims are employees of the store.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials said the female driver was not injured in the crash.

Authorities are waiting for inspectors to check the storefront to assess the damage.

The investigation is ongoing.