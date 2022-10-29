Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire said two employees suffered minor injuries.
Santa Barbara County Fire
Santa Barbara County Fire said two employees suffered minor injuries.
Santa Barbara County Fire said two employees suffered minor injuries.
Posted at 4:35 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 19:35:06-04

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vehicle crash in Goleta at about 2:50 PM.

Authorities said a car drove into the United Family Thrift Store located at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta.

Two women suffered minor injuries and were transported according to fire officials.

The two victims are employees of the store.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials said the female driver was not injured in the crash.

Authorities are waiting for inspectors to check the storefront to assess the damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png