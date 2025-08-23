20 counts of child sex crimes filed against 2 people in San Luis Obispo County

Multiple counts of child sex crimes, including the creation of child pornography, were filed against two people in San Luis Obispo County this week.

Tristan Paul Naylor, 28, and Jazmyn Elain Sheetermedina, 29, were arraigned on the 20 charges on Friday in a San Luis Obispo courtroom but it was not immediately clear whether they entered a plea.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office Tristan Paul Naylor and Jazmyn Elain Sheetermedina

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the two were "intimate partners" during the time of the alleged crimes, adding that a 9-year-old girl is the only alleged victim at this time.

The criminal complaint filed against Naylor and Sheetermedina states the alleged crimes occurred on or between Jan. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2025, “with the intent of arousing, appealing to, and gratifying the lust, passions, and sexual desires” of Naylor and Sheetermedina.

Five of the counts relate to child pornography, with one charge alleging “the matter contained more than 600 images and 10 or more images involving a prepubescent minor."

Naylor and Sheetermedina are both being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail on $2 million bail. Jail logs show they were first booked on Wednesday following their arrests by Atascadero police.

They are due back in court next Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office asks anyone with information related to this investigation to contact their office, the Atascadero Police Department, or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.