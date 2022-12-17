24th annual WaterWise high school video contest for Santa Barbara County students

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency has announced the opening of applications for the 24th annual WaterWise high school video contest.

Every year, students compete to create entertaining and informational 30-second videos that convey the importance of water use efficiency in Santa Barbara County.

The contest theme “Does Lawn Belong?” was selected to highlight the ongoing importance of sustainable outdoor water use, especially in light of the drought in Santa Barbara County.

The contest meets several California State Department of Education Content Standards, including implementing world languages. Up to six videos, three English and three Spanish, may be submitted per school. The winning videos will receive prizes and may have their videos aired on local TV and in movie theatres.

While the County Water Agency and water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, local private sector sponsors provide awards for the students:

First Place (English): $500 provided by Carollo Engineers.

First Place (Spanish): $500 provided by La Buena 105.1 FM.

Second Place: $250 provided by Geosyntec.

Third Place: $150 provided by Ewing Irrigation.

People’s Choice Award (voted by the public on the WaterWiseSB YouTube Channel): $500 provided by Dudek.



To be eligible to win prizes, student participants must submit their videos and complete the application packet online by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023. The student winners will be publicly announced in May 2023.

To learn more and to apply for the contest, visit WaterWiseSB.org/HSVC.