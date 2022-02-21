250th anniversary event took place at the San Luis Obispo Mission

The San Luis Obispo Mission has been around for 250 years, and to commemorate that milestone, it had a celebration for their anniversary.

The event started at 11 A.M. in the mission's courtyard and ended at 3 P.M.

It included a blacksmith forge demonstration, waving and spinning exhibits and a tour of the mission and bell tower.

Attendees enjoyed live music and dancing from the Baile de California dance troupe.

"It could still reflect the past it's like the past hasn't gone that the ones who came here and built this place up they haven't left really,” said Father Edmund Gomez, who lives in Chino. “The spirit of the Lord is here, and their spirits are here with us.”

Father Gomez and around 50 people traveled to the mission to perform a dance before mass.

They are on a pilgrimage to visit all the missions in California.

Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa was founded in September of 1772 and is the fifth of California's 21 missions.

The mission system was created by the Spanish originally to mark and expand their territory, and it has now become an important part of the state's history.