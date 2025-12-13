3.5 earthquake shakes northern San Luis Obispo County

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook part of northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday afternoon.

It happened at 3:30 p.m. and was centered about five miles west of Templeton, just north of Highway 46 West, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

KSBY

According to the USGS, people who reported feeling the quake described weak to light shaking.

In the past seven days, there have been at least eight other earthquakes in this general area. USGS data shows the quakes ranging in size from magnitude 1.2 to 2.2.

On November 18, a 4.1 quake was centered just a short distance away. The shaking was felt across a large swath of the county and caused bottles and glasses at nearby wineries to fall off shelves.

WATCH: 4.1 earthquake in North County felt like being "hit by a truck"