3 arrested in connection with deadly Santa Maria shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old in Santa Maria earlier this month.

Santa Maria police say they served search warrants at three locations – two in Santa Maria on the 300 blocks of W. Newlove Drive and West Street and a third along the 2900 block of Associated Road in Casmalia – early Friday morning.

Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Alex Lopez-Ramirez, 21, was booked on a charge of accessory after the fact.

SMPD

All three are said to be from Santa Maria.

The arrests stem from the shooting of Anthony Hernandez, 20, of Santa Maria on Dec. 10 along W. Sheila Lane.

Police have not released a possible motive.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation into this case is asked to contact Detective Hesch at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1349 or the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at ext. 2277. Anonymous tips can be submitted through ext. 2677.