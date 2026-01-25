Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 escape box truck fire on Hwy 101 south of Buellton

Three people escaped without injuries after the box truck they were in caught fire on northbound Highway 101 in northern Santa Barbara County Sunday morning, fire officials say.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shortly before 6:15 a.m., the driver lost power and pulled over about a mile north of the Highway 1 off-ramp south of Buellton. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say heavy smoke prompted the closures of some northbound lanes along Highway 101.

Crews appeared to have cleared the scene by shortly before 9 a.m.

