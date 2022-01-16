Watch
3 injured in suspected DUI crash in Pismo Beach

Posted at 10:12 AM, Jan 16, 2022
A woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Pismo Beach Saturday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., The California Highway Patrol says Tammy Silkwood, 55, of Santa Maria was heading south on Highway 101 north of Wadsworth Avenue when she lost control of her Honda Accord.

A CHP report states the vehicle struck a guardrail in the center median before going down an embankment west of the highway and hitting a tree.

Silkwood was taken to the hospital to be treated for major injuries, according to officers, who say her two passengers also suffered moderate to major injuries.

Officers say Silkwood was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Carr at (805) 594-8700.

