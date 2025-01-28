30 years of Big Brothers Big Sisters in SLO County

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County is celebrating its 30 year anniversary this month as a part of the locally recognized Mentoring Month.

For many mentors who have come through the program, it's been a rewarding experience getting to develop a 1-on-1 mentorship and friendship with a local child.

It’s only been six months since Joe Boche got involved with the program. He decided to become what the program calls a “big.” He provides mentorship and support to an 8-year old boy - or his “little."

“You're supposed to spend at least a year with your little," Boche explained. " And I was just thinking, God, I hope it's not a year because I really want to be close with with my little for much longer than that.”

For more than 30 years, Big Brother Big sisters of SLO County has been fostering those relationships serving more 300 local youth this past year and an estimated 10,000 since 1995.

"What we're trying to do is help them feel like they belong, help their kids feel supported and, and kind of spread the word to people who might volunteer for our organization,” stated the organization's Executive Director, Stacy Salame.

According to Salame, the majority of the "littles" in their program come from low-income backgrounds and 50 percent are from single parent households.

“There's definitely communities in need here, and those who are in that situation, it really helps them to have a big brother or a big sister, too. It helps the whole family feel extra supported,” Salame said.

January was designated as Mentoring Month by the SLO County Board of Supervisors, who hope the designation will shed light on the volunteer work people like Boche do.

“I'm really just a guy that is like, 'Hey, I have some time. Do you want to hang out?' And, and that's really been the best part of it for me is realizing the simplicity of the program is just spending time,” Boche said.

Salame says that organization wants to focus on bringing more alumni of the program back to help serve even more youth in the community, local schools and most recently, the juvenile services center.

“We are betting on the impact of 1-to-1 connection and relationships. We know that that's the solution. It always has been, and it will continue to be,” Salame concluded.

If you'd like to get involved or donate, click here.