32nd Annual Dune Run and Walk in Grover Beach came back after pandemic break

About 80 people went for a morning workout in Grover Beach. The city celebrated its 32nd Annual Dune Run and Walk where participants can either choose a 5k or a 10k walk or run.

“It feels great, the weather has been perfect, so it’s so giving to walkers and runners,” said Debbie Perrault, participant of the 32nd Annual Dune Run.

Last year it was cancelled because of the pandemic, but this time around walkers and runners were able to exercise in the sand and the boardwalk.

“It’s wonderful, you get to enjoy the comradery and we have an amazing beach, and we get to enjoy the ocean,” said Jeff Lee, mayor of Grover Beach.

The city of Grover Beach said they are always looking for volunteers to help out with these community events. If you are interested, you can visit the city’s website.

