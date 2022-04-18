Watch
4,000 PG&E customers in Lompoc without power

KSBY News
Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 11:36:39-04

About 4-thousand PG&E customers in Lompoc are without power this morning.

The outage was first reported just before 6am in the central section of the city.

According to crews, the outage was caused by a PG&E power line falling on a city power line.

The Lompoc Electric Division is working to restore power as quickly as possible.

