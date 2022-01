A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook the California-Nevada border region.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports the seismic activity took place at 2:40 P.M.

The agency said the epicenter was 14.6 miles southwest of Mina, Nevada and 100.1 miles from South Lake Tahoe, California.

USGS categorized the earthquake under a green alert, which means that there is a low probability of physical damage.

According to USGS’s ShakeMap, this event was labeled as light shaking.