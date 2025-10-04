Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4-year-old boy reported missing in Santa Maria; Police asking for public's help

missing boy edited.jpg
Santa Maria Police Department
Authorities say 4-year-old Wyatt Falcon, pictured above, was last seen in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon.
missing boy edited.jpg
Posted

The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk 4-year-old boy who went missing Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Wyatt Falcon was last seen in the area of North East Avenue between East Bunny Avenue and East McElhaney Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police describe the boy as a white, male child, approximately 3 feet tall and 42 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt with a tractor on the front and blue sweatpants.

SMPD says the 4-year-old is non-verbal.

Community members who have seen Wyatt or have information about his whereabouts or welfare are encouraged to call SMPD at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg