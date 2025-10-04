4-year-old boy reported missing in Santa Maria; Police asking for public's help

The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk 4-year-old boy who went missing Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Wyatt Falcon was last seen in the area of North East Avenue between East Bunny Avenue and East McElhaney Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police describe the boy as a white, male child, approximately 3 feet tall and 42 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt with a tractor on the front and blue sweatpants.

SMPD says the 4-year-old is non-verbal.

Community members who have seen Wyatt or have information about his whereabouts or welfare are encouraged to call SMPD at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.