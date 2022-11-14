Watch Now
49ers defeat Chargers on Sunday Night Football, 22-16

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 00:49:04-05

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers during Sunday Night Football on KSBY, 22-16.

The Chargers opened up the scoring with a 1st quarter touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to DeAndre Carter for 32 yards to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead.

Following a 49ers field goal in the 1st quarter, Cameron Dicker would nail two consecutive field goals in the 2nd quarter to give Los Angeles a 13-3 lead.

A Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown rush for one yard pulled the 49ers within a score to make it a 13-10 game.

Dicker kicked a 40-yard field goal to give Los Angeles the 16-10 lead into the half.

Robbie Gould kicked a 26-yard field goal in the 3rd quarter, taking San Francisco into the final quarter of play with a 16-13 deficit.

The 49ers turned it on in the 4th quarter with a 2-yard touchdown rush by Christian McCaffrey to put San Francisco up 19-16 following the missed extra point.

After a potential game-clinching drive stalled, Robbie Gould kicked a 20-yard field goal with 0:58 remaining in the game.

With 0:53 remaining, Justin Herbert threw a pass that was partially tipped at the line and intercepted by Talanoa Hufanga to seal the game.

The 49ers and Chargers are both 5-4 following the game.

The Chargers will be on Sunday Night Football next week when the host the Chiefs.

