49ers defeat Chargers on Sunday Night Football, 22-16

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers during Sunday Night Football on KSBY, 22-16.

The Chargers opened up the scoring with a 1st quarter touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to DeAndre Carter for 32 yards to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead.

Following a 49ers field goal in the 1st quarter, Cameron Dicker would nail two consecutive field goals in the 2nd quarter to give Los Angeles a 13-3 lead.

A Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown rush for one yard pulled the 49ers within a score to make it a 13-10 game.

Dicker kicked a 40-yard field goal to give Los Angeles the 16-10 lead into the half.

Robbie Gould kicked a 26-yard field goal in the 3rd quarter, taking San Francisco into the final quarter of play with a 16-13 deficit.

The 49ers turned it on in the 4th quarter with a 2-yard touchdown rush by Christian McCaffrey to put San Francisco up 19-16 following the missed extra point.

After a potential game-clinching drive stalled, Robbie Gould kicked a 20-yard field goal with 0:58 remaining in the game.

With 0:53 remaining, Justin Herbert threw a pass that was partially tipped at the line and intercepted by Talanoa Hufanga to seal the game.

The 49ers and Chargers are both 5-4 following the game.

The Chargers will be on Sunday Night Football next week when the host the Chiefs.