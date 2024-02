KSBY received letters in the mail from 4th graders at Lillian Larsen Elementary Schoolin San Miguel.

The letters from the students expressed thanks for the book fair held for them in January.

That book fair happened thanks to community and KSBY employee donations during our "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

Below, Daybreak Anchor Neil Hebert and Meteorologist Vivian Rennie talk about the campaign and read some of the letters KSBY received.

