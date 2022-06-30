4th of July Festival in Solvang returns

The 4th of July Festival in Solvang is back after a two-year hiatus.

This is one of many fireworks shows along the Central Coast and Solvang's festival will feature three bands, many merchant and food vendors, and a kids' zone.

There are pre-sale tickets for attendees available online. For anyone 13 and over, tickets are $15, and children 12 and under are admitted for free. Active military members and their families have free admission as well.

This is hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club and all profits go to support local charities.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

