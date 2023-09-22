5 charges filed against SLO gym owner involved in hidden camera investigation

Charges have been filed against a San Luis Obispo gym owner who has been the subject of a hidden camera investigation.

The charges filed against Cole Charles Corrigan, 35, stem from his arrest last week after a search warrant was served at a home on the 2000 block of Bayview Avenue in Morro Bay as part of the CCC Fitness hidden camera investigation, according to San Luis Obispo police. During that search, police say they found a ghost gun and drugs.

Because Corrigan has a prior felony drug-related conviction, police say he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The charges filed Thursday morning in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court include possession of a firearm, specifically a ghost gun, by a felon; possession of ammunition, which the complaint lists as 60 rounds; possession of an undetectable firearm, specified again as a ghost gun; possession of a controlled substance, listed as testosterone; and the use of instrumentality to view an area of privacy, which is a misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint alleges Cole, who is currently out of custody, according to jail logs, “did willfully and unlawfully, look through a hole and opening, into, and otherwise view by means of any instrumentality, including but not limited to a periscope, telescope, binoculars, camera, motion picture camera, camcorder and mobile phone, the interior of a bedroom, bathroom, changing room, fitting room, dressing room and tanning booth and the interior of any other area in which the occupant has a reasonable expectation of privacy, with the intent to invade the privacy of a person and persons inside.”

The complaint also states the alleged crimes occurred on or around Sept. 13, which is the date the search warrant was served in Morro Bay but three weeks after a client reportedly found a hidden camera in the changing room of the 24-hour, women-only gym.

Police say they are still doing analysis and searches for various devices related to the hidden camera investigation, adding that further charges could be pending.

In 2007, Corrigan was also arrested on a charge of felony resisting arrest after authorities said he was found walking naked around Los Osos early in the morning. He reportedly became combative with deputies when they tried to take him into custody.

He is due in court Sept. 27 to be arraigned on the charges filed against him on Thursday.

