5 deaths recorded in CHP's Coastal Division area over Memorial Day weekend

Five people were killed in crashes in the California Highway Patrol’s coastal jurisdiction over the Memorial Day weekend.

The area stretches from Santa Cruz County to Ventura County.

During CHP’s Maximum Enforcement period, which ran from Friday evening to late Monday evening, more officers were on the road looking for distracted drivers, anyone not wearing seatbelts or those who may have been under the influence.

The statistics released Wednesday show four fatal collisions occurred in the coastal division’s area, which is twice the number from last Memorial Day weekend.

Five people were killed in the four crashes.

Additionally, 82 DUI arrests were made, up from 77 in 2020.

Statewide, 17 fatal crashes were reported, down from 19 in 2020. Five of those crashes involved motorcyclists, one of which happened in Los Alamos.

No fatalities were reported in the San Luis Obispo area.

