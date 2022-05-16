Watch
5 MS-13 defendants to be sentenced for Santa Maria killings

Santa Maria MS13 victim families.JPG
KSBY
Families of some of the victims killed by MS-13 gang members in Santa Maria were outside the courthouse ahead of sentencing May 16
Santa Maria MS13 victim families.JPG
Posted at 8:24 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:31:57-04

Five men convicted in a series of MS-13 gang-related killings in Santa Maria are set to be sentenced Monday morning.

They were convicted last month of multiple counts of murder and conspiracy charges.

The homicides and attempted homicides took place in the city between 2013 and 2016.

Families of some of the victims were outside the Santa Maria Courthouse Monday morning ahead of sentencing holding signs that read “Justice,” “Enough is Enough. If Not Now, When!” and “Bereaved Moms Unite.”

The hearing is expected to last most of the day.

Another trial involving some of the other defendants is still underway.

This story will be updated with sentencing information once it’s handed down to the defendants by the judge.

