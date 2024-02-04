5000+ out of power in San Luis Obispo County, more power outages likely

Strong winds are causing widespread damage across the Central Coast Sunday morning and are expected to continue into early next week.

6,696 PG&E Customers in Los Osos are out of power, this was reported at 7:40 a.m.

A large outage of 6,008 PG&E Customers in the Nipomo area was reported at 9:05 Sunday morning. The preliminary cause was determined to be weather.

Additionally 883 customers are out of power in Arroyo Grande. This outage was reported at 8:57 a.m. and is also due to the winds.

