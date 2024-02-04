Watch Now
5000+ out of power in San Luis Obispo County, more power outages likely

Posted at 9:33 AM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 12:37:33-05

Strong winds are causing widespread damage across the Central Coast Sunday morning and are expected to continue into early next week.

6,696 PG&E Customers in Los Osos are out of power, this was reported at 7:40 a.m.

A large outage of 6,008 PG&E Customers in the Nipomo area was reported at 9:05 Sunday morning. The preliminary cause was determined to be weather.

Additionally 883 customers are out of power in Arroyo Grande. This outage was reported at 8:57 a.m. and is also due to the winds.

