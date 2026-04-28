5th annual San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Rodeo returns to Paso Robles Fairgrounds

PASO ROBLES — The 5th annual San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Rodeo is returning to the Paso Robles Fairgrounds.

Friday, May 8, features top bull riders, followed by a concert featuring Casey Donahew and an opening act with Paso Robles native Casey Anglin.

Saturday, May 9, brings the rodeo finals with bulls, barrels, roping, and family fun, followed by a concert from Texas artist Gunnar Latham.

"We pride ourselves on putting together a top-notch rodeo production and letting the community be in or be able to interact with law enforcement in a positive light in the sheriff's office," Undersheriff and Sheriff's Rodeo Foundation President Chad Nicholson said.

"It's probably one of the few events that is very affordable for a family to come in to a rodeo and spend $10 a ticket, you know, to watch a concert. On top of all that, for the same price, that's what we wanted. We wanted it to be not money driven, but community driven," San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said.

This year they started the Sheriff's Rodeo Marketplace. It will start one Thursday May 7 and run until the end of the rodeo.

The event sold out last year. You can buy tickets here.