5th Annual Wedding Games raised funds for a good cause.

More than 100 Central Coast wedding vendors competed in teams to raise funds for the Special Olympics.

Local DJ company Muir Music Entertainment hosted the 5th annual Wedding Games at the Dana Powers House Weddings Venue in Nipomo.

“We were able to raise over a thousand dollars going straight to Special Olympics, we had a Special Olympics representative on site today, and it isa really heart-warming feeling to do something that is not only fun and safe but for a really good cause,” said Stefanie Lewis, one of the organizers of The Wedding Games.

The competition returned to an in-person event after being held virtually in 2021.

Among the games played were capturing the bouquet, cake eating and taking a family portrait.

“I just want to say thank you to the wedding games 2022, it really melts my heart to have them out here and have some fun,” added Cameoon Coowe, who is a representative for the Special Olympics.

The crew is already organizing next year's competition.