6 things to do on the Central Coast this weekend: 5-17 to 5-19

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities from Friday, May 17th through Sunday, May 19th.

Multi-Day Events

San Luis Obispo Toy-Anime-Comic Con

Saturday, May 19th and Sunday, May 20th 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge #322

Grab your favorite cosplay and head to the San Luis Obispo Toy-Anime-Comic Con. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge #322 will fill with enthusiasts vendors, and competitions. Admission is just $8 and the Costume/Cosplay contest begins at 2:30 p.m. each day.

Spring Art & Craft Fair/Car Show/Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, May 19th and Sunday, May 20th 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion, San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo American Legion has a lot going on this weekend! A two day spring art and craft fair will fill the hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outside be sure to enjoy the American Legion Car, Truck and Bike Show on Saturday and on Sunday the Annual American Legion Pancake Breakfast kicks off at 8 a.m. and lasts to 1 p.m.

Friday, May 17th

State of Vandenberg 2024

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Coast Club VSFB

The focus is on the Future of Vandenberg Space Force base Friday at the 2024 State of Vandenberg Lunchon. Space Force leadership will walk attendees through mission overviews and accomplishment highlights from Vandenberg from the past year and give a peak into what we can expect in the upcoming year. Head to the Pacific Coast Club for the luncheon, check in begins at 10:30 a.m. and the program begins at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 18th

Strawberries Through Grover Beach

9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ramona Garden Park, Grover Beach

Grab your lawn chair and head to the 3rd annual Strawberries Through Grover Beach on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ramona Garden Park will fill with live music, a morning yoga session, vendors food and prizes for attendees.

Santa Maria Valley Railroad Dinner

5:30 p.m. Old Dominion Barn, Santa Maria

Come hungry to the 9th Annual Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad Dinner and Fundraiser Saturday beginning at 5:30p.m. at the Old Dominion Barn just outside of Santa Maria. Other than a barbecue dinner awards will be presented as well as both a live and silent auction.

Isla Vista Community-Wide Yard Sale

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. City Wide and at the Community Center

Spring move out in Isla Vista is nearly here and to prepare it is time for a Community-Wide Yard Sale! From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday homes across the city will be hosting sales plus the Isla Vista Community Center will fill with additional sales.

Makers at the Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. San Luis Obispo Public Market

Join the talented makers of the Central Coast Saturday for the Makers at the Market Spring Festival. More than 25 vendors will be selling their creations plus live music, workshops, food specials and more will be available.

Sunday, April 19th

Boozy Book Fair

Noon to 5 p.m. Humdinger Brewing Taproom - San Luis Obispo

Get ready for an old school book fair with a grown up twist! Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. the Humdinger Brewing taproom in San Luis Obsispo will be filled with an old school style bookfair from Monarch Books plus beer and pizza!

Morro Bay IronMan

6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (events on Friday and Saturday as well) Morro Bay and North Coast

Head out to Morro Bay Sunday to watch IronMan athletes compete in the iconic 70.3 mile race. Competitors will begin the swim at 6 a.m. at Morro Rock and will prove their endurance with the bike and run legs into the afternoon. Local businesses are prepped to entertain while the athletes are on course and be sure to head to the embarcadero for the finish line and awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Plus kids can compete in the IronKids events through the day.

