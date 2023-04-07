6 things to do this weekend on the Central Coast - April 7th through 9th 2023

There is a lot to do this weekend on the Central Coast Here is a look at a few events taking place across the region.

From Friday night through Sunday morning, the 10th annual Lucidity Music Festival will be held at the Live Oak Campground in Santa Barbara. There are full festival and family event passes available at this link.

On Friday night a special pet-inclusive Art After Dark will be held from 5-8PM at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art. In partnership with Woods Humane Society dogs are welcome to join in on the fun of a doggie date night at the museum with drinks and music.Full information can be found here!



Saturday Events

Saturday morning from 10AM to 1PM, dinosaur caves park in Pismo Beach will transform into the Easter Eggstravaganza with bounce houses, games, crafts and age specific easter egg hunts for kids up to 12 years old.

Egg Hunt Schedule



3 and Under 10:10

Ages 4-6 10:40

Ages 7-9 11:10

Ages 10-12 11:40

Full information can be found here.



Riverbench Winery in Santa Maria will also be hosting an Easter egg hunt from 10:30 to 11 am in the tasting room garden special prizes for kids and parents will be available.

Full information can be found here.



In Cayucos the Easter dog parade will kick off at noon to support the mutt mitt project, there will be a t-shirt sale, photo booth and basket raffle and for all 4 legged attendees costumes or bonnets are encouraged. The event is free but donations of $1 per dog and $1 per person are appreciated.

Full information can be found here.

Sunday Events

Science lovers can enjoy Free family day at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Gardens from 9am to 5pm Sunday. Admission is free to all and from 1-2PM, Dr. Emily Taylor from Cal Poly will be showing off some sensational serpents and busting myths about local rattlesnakes.

Full information can be found here.

Here is a quick look at the weekend forecast across the region.

Have a fantastic weekend Central Coast!