65 Central Coast residents graduate from reentry programs to rebuild their lives

Dozens of Central Coast residents graduated Thursday from reentry programs aimed at rebuilding lives after incarceration.

Community Solutions Incorporated honored 65 graduates of reentry programs at Day Reporting Centers in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

The programs teach accountability, job readiness, and life skills, with the goal of helping participants find long-term stability. Many graduates overcame major personal and financial challenges to reach this point.

"I got a second chance, but most of all, I just want to be able to save some money, make some friends, and do what normal people do, which is succeed and do the best thing they can do for themselves, maybe going on a plane. I've never been on a plane," said graduate Roderick Mitchell.

Graduation ceremonies were held in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. Officials say the events show what can happen when people get support and a second chance.

