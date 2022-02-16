73-year-old woman killed in Arroyo Grande apartment fire

Fire officials have shared new details on the apartment fire that claimed the life of an Arroyo Grande resident Tuesday night.

Five Cities Fire Authority firefighters were sent to the 500 block of Ide St. at about 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 15 for a reports of a structure fire with a possible person trapped inside.

Officials were not able to get the victim, a 73-year-old woman, out in time, and she died in the fire.

"It's bad enough when we have to go to someone's home when there's a fire," Five Cities Fire Authority Fire Chief Steve Lieberman told KSBY. "It's horrible when we hear there's a possible rescue effort."

In a tweet shared by the fire department Tuesday night, Arroyo Grande Police were first on scene and used fire extinguishers in an attempt to knock down the flames.

The fire was contained to the woman's unit and did not spread through the building.

All other tenants in the apartment building have been displaced while the investigation continues and damage is assessed.

Officials have not yet shared what may have caused the fire.