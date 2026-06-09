77 charges filed in Santa Barbara County against registered nurse

A local registered nurse is facing dozens of felony charges related to elder abuse, theft, and tax violation allegations.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, 77 charges were filed against Rosanne Marquis, 71, who prosecutors say was operating a licensed in-home health care business since at least 2019.

According to the DA’s Office, Marquis is accused of stealing “from elderly dependent adults, including a veteran, and failed to both supply accurate tax returns for her business, and to make required deductions and payments to the Employment Development Department on behalf of her employees for several years.”

Along with the DA’s Office, the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs Office of Inspector General and the California Employment Development Department were involved in the investigation.

Additional information on the case has not been shared, nor has it been disclosed where Marquis was allegedly operating the facility.

She is currently out of custody and scheduled to be arraigned in a Santa Barbara courtroom on Tuesday.