8 arrested at DUI checkpoint, Santa Maria police say

The Santa Maria Police Department says officers arrested eight people at a DUI checkpoint.

The department says two of those drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting the checkpoint Friday night.

According to a press release by Santa Maria police, the checkpoint was held at the 900 block of W. Main St. from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Eight drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

171 vehicles were screened and no drivers were arrested for any other criminal charges.

Santa Maria police say checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

The Santa Maria Police Department says it will hold another DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday, August 20.