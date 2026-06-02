84 Santa Barbara County employees receive layoff notices amid budget cuts

Santa Barbara County's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes 84 layoff notices across multiple departments, with the largest impacts concentrated in County Health and Social Services.

County officials say the proposed reductions are part of a broader effort to address projected budget deficits while maintaining core services for residents.

According to information provided by the county, the proposed budget incorporates a two-year balancing strategy aimed at addressing General Fund shortfalls. County officials say reductions in state and federal funding, including impacts associated with H.R. 1, are contributing to the financial challenges facing health and human services programs.

The proposed layoffs include 47 notices in County Health, 31 in Social Services, five in the Sheriff's Office and one in the Fire Department.

Laura Robinson, Executive Director of SEIU Local 620, said the union remains concerned about how staffing reductions could affect both county workers and residents who rely on public services.

"The workload is actually going to increase," Robinson said, pointing to upcoming changes requiring more frequent benefit verification reviews for some programs.

Robinson said fewer workers processing applications and benefits could lead to longer wait times for services such as CalFresh and other assistance programs.

"It's troubling that those people are going to be reduced so much because the need is not decreasing," Robinson said.

County Health Director Dr. Mouhanad Hammami said the department has been facing growing financial pressures tied to reimbursement changes and increasing operational costs.

"We started with a deficit this year, because of the loss of reimbursement from the state and also those that will lose their coverage for Medi-Cal, the deficit was much higher."

Despite the proposed reductions, Hammami emphasized that none of the county's five health centers are expected to close.

"There might be rumors out there that our clinics are closing. No. We will still operate all five health centers," Hammami said.

One of the most significant proposed changes involves county pharmacy services.

Under the proposal, county-operated pharmacies in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara would close while the Lompoc pharmacy remains open as a centralized location. County officials say patients would continue receiving medications through contracted pharmacy partners and assistance programs.

The county says the change is intended to reduce operating costs while maintaining access to prescriptions and other pharmacy services.

However, Robinson said the union remains concerned about how those changes could affect residents who rely on county services.

"If those benefits are going to be delayed in any capacity, people could lose their homes," Robinson said. "They could have to give up insurance. If they have kids, you know, that feed their family, pay their bills. Those are the choices they're going to have to make."

County officials also say not every employee who received a layoff notice will necessarily lose their job. Some workers may be reassigned to vacant positions within county government, and career fairs are being planned to help affected employees find other opportunities.

The proposed budget comes as county leaders work through projected budget deficits tied in part to rising costs and uncertainty surrounding state and federal funding streams for health and human services programs.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the final budget during hearings scheduled for June 16 and June 18.

