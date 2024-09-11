9/11 memorial events taking place on the Central Coast

This Wednesday marks 23 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed on U.S. soil during the deadliest terrorist attack in American history.

Memorial events are being held throughout the Central Coast on Sept. 11, 2024, to remember the people who lost their lives that day.

San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo Fire and Police Departments will host a 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony at Fire Station #1 on 2160 Santa Barbara Ave.

It is slated to take place from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The event will feature bagpipe performances, a bell ceremony, and reflections on the meaning of "service" by local high school students.

Those who attend can also view a memorial designed by Kathleen Caricof that pays tribute to the fire and law enforcement personnel who sacrificed their lives trying to save people during the 9/11 attacks.

Organizers say parking for the ceremony is limited—they recommend that attendees walk, bike, or carpool to the station.

Road closures will be in effect throughout the duration of the event at the following locations:



Northbound Santa Barbara Ave. between Broad Street and Roundhouse Street

Eastbound Roundhouse Street between Santa Barbara Avenue and Emily Street

Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Fire Department is holding commemoration ceremonies at each fire station in the city.

They will be modeled on the protocol established by the International Fire Service.

At 7:20 a.m., fire trucks will pull out on the front drives of the stations.

Then at 7:30 a.m., participants will gather around the stations' flagpoles for brief messages of remembrance and a traditional series of horn blasts.

Below is a list of the participating fire stations in the City of Santa Maria:



Fire Station 1 - 300 W. Cook St.

Fire Station 2 - 416 W. Carmen Ln.

Fire Station 3 – 2305 N. Preisker Ln.

Fire Station 4 – 2637 S. College Dr.

Fire Station 5 – 1670 E. Donovan Rd.

Templeton

Every year, Templeton Fire and Emergency Services puts on a 9/11 Remembrance Stairclimb at Templeton High School.

This year's climb will begin at 8 a.m. when the school's Volunteer Stadium is set to open to the public.

Those who wish to show their support for fallen service personnel will have the opportunity to climb the same number of steps it took to climb the stairs of the Twin Towers.

Templeton fire officials say the trek amounts to 110 floors which equates to 2,598 steps.

Santa Barbara

In Santa Barbara, the County Fire Department plans to recognize the 23rd anniversary of September 11th at each of their 16 stations.

At 9 a.m., they will take a moment of silence and lower the stations' flags.

Fire officials say "this solemn act serves to remember the lives lost and to recognize the enduring grief of families, friends, and communities."

Community members are invited to join firefighters at any of the county's fire stations, or at Headquarters, as they stand together in unity and remembrance.