A morning full of smiles at the 80th Annual Elks Rodeo Parade in Santa Maria

The 80th Annual Elks Rodeo Parade took place in Santa Maria this morning bringing hundreds of people together for a morning filled with musical performances, vintage cars and creative floats.

Families brought their essentials.

“Everybody needs a cowboy hat,” said Diana Estorga, who has attended the parade for years.

Families got up bright and early to snatch front row seats for the 80th Annual Elks Rodeo Parade.

“I woke up at 5 [AM] and we got here at 7:30 am ,” said Mia Mendoza, who was there to cheer her brother.

Making their debut this year was the Escaramuza Las Potrancas group. They made their way down Broadway wearing their beautiful dresses and riding majestic horses.

“It takes a lot of effort for a lot of training, a lot of discipline ,” said Karen, one of the horse riders.

Grand Marshals Olivia and Keith Bugle were overwhelmed by this honor.

“We've dedicated our time for the last 40 some years to community, our Elks and anybody in need,” said Olivia Bugle. “This is how we're honored; it’s beautiful .”

It’s not really a parade without music, right? The Panthers showed off their school pride.

Junior Grand Marshall Giovanni Caicco couldn’t stop smiling and waving. He shared how he gives back to his community.

“Well, I have a business called JV Critters, and we donate or all of our proceeds to the St Jude Children's Hospital,” said Giovanni Caicco.

The parade kept everyone engaged.

“I love the color guards and I love the marching bands, and seeing all the young people,” said Dan Dow, the SLO County District Attorney.

Those vintage cars are also a fan favorite.

“I love this 56 Buick; it's got a giant set of horns on it, you cannot beat that,” said John Savrnoch, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

Performers with Garcia Dance Studio brought many smiles with their moves.

“We’re celebrating 26 years here in the Central Coast, and we couldn't be more proud to dance with the Elks Rodeo again,” said Laura Garcia, the owner of Garcia Dance Studio.

Estorga was with her nephew and said it is important for her family to keep the tradition going.

“I grew up coming to the parade, the rodeo every year with my parents,” added Estorga. “We're just passing on the tradition and we love being part of it. ”

Ernie Yeakey secured a spot two hours early after missing last year’s rodeo parade.

“A scooter accident in front of fairgrounds on the way to watch Rodeo Parade,” said Yeakey.

It was also a special day for Elks Rodeo Queen Michaela Jamison.

“It's very special because it's a dream come true,” said Jamison. “I've been doing it this day since I was eight years old, so it's very exciting. ”

Beyond all the action there is a chance to make friends.

“They saved me my spot, so they adopted me,” said Rose Ballesteros, who is a retired teacher. “I'm their grandma now, grandma Rose.”