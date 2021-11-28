Watch
A motorcyclist died in collision near Ortega Park in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police Department
At least one person died in a fatal crash involving three vehicles and a motorcycle in Santa Barbara.
Posted at 10:51 PM, Nov 27, 2021
Santa Barbara Police and Fire Departments responded to the collision that occurred at the intersection of East Cota Street and Salsipuedes Street near Ortega Park.

Around 1:55 P.M., first responders found an adult male unresponsive laying in the roadway. A motor officer was the first to arrive and rendered aid.

According to a preliminary investigation, it appears the motorcyclist was driving south the 600 block of North Salsipuedes Street when a Jeep allegedly rear-ended the motorcycle, ejecting the cyclist 85 feet before landing on the street.

Santa Barbara Police reports the Jeep crashed with a pick-up truck while the motorcycle hit a parked sedan.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the jeep is suspected of driving under the influence.

He has been identified as 48 year-old Raul Gonzalez, a Santa Barbara resident.

Gonzalez faces felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony DUI causing injury / death charges.

The suspect was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail with a $1,000,000 bail.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

The case is under investigation.

