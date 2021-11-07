A non-profit organization is asking for help from the Paso Robles community

Thanksgiving is usually a sit-down dinner with family; however, for many individuals that might not be the case.

This year will mark the 37th annual Thanksgiving dinner in Paso Robles.

This non-profit provides more than 1,500 Thanksgiving day meals to community members in need.

The sit-down dinner takes place at the Centennial Park on Thanksgiving but this year, they are in need of help.

“We need at minimum 200 volunteers to be able to put on this event and without our volunteers, we can’t make that happen," said Misty Epperson who sits on the steering committee for the organization.

Currently, they are about 100 volunteers short. They need more helping hands because it is not just hosting a traditional dinner, the organization offers other options for everyone to be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“There is also a to-go element where people can come by and pick up their meals," said Jennifer Knoll, a board member for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. "We also deliver hundreds of meals out to the community,"

Donating just a small amount of time can make a difference for someone in the community.

“You know when you are blessed to have so much to give back just a couple of hours on such an important day is so meaningful not only to the people you are serving but also rewarding for yourself," said Epperson.

This organization hopes to continue to support those in need this Thanksgiving and show why they are Paso strong.

Volunteer shifts are available between 12 p.m to 2 p.m on Thanksgiving day.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare for the event starting on Tuesday, November 23rd.

If you are interested in volunteering or giving a monetary donation, you can visit this: website.