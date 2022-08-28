A warm workweek, followed by a slight cooling trend

Happy Saturday Central Coast! Like last week, we experienced some triple digits in the inland valleys over the work week, but over the weekend – we are experiencing a bit of a cooling trend. We owe the cooler temperatures to a week trough ushering in morning low clouds from the Pacific Northwest with onshore gradients keeping that marine layer thicker over Saturday and Sunday.

North County will see cooler temperatures with San Miguel around 85 and Atascadero around 75. Along the coast, we expect upper 50’s to low 60’s, with Avila Beach nearing 70. San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria are anticipated to be in upper 60’s low 70’s tomorrow. For the 5 Cities region, temperatures will sit in the low-mid 60’s, but Shandon will see a high just shy of 83 and California Valley will get close to 90. Along the beaches and coastal valleys, we expect temperatures to be between 5 and 10 degrees below normal. Further into the interiors it may feel just a little bit cooler than normal.

For Sunday, we expect the mid-upper 60’s along the South Coast mid-upper 70’s inland in Northern Santa Barbara County.

Later in the on Monday, high pressure will begin to build back up from the southeast and bring in some warming. On Tuesday, we expect temperatures to continue to climb and onshore gradients weaken, including along the coastal areas.

Looking ahead, we expect a high-pressure ridge to bring a heat wave from the beginning of September and persisting through Labor Day weekend.

